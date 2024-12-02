Park Sterling Bank launches enhanced mobile banking app

Working with Malauzai Software, a US-based provider of mobile banking SmartApps for community financial institutions, the bank now provides customers with the Picture Pay mobile photo bill pay solution and Debit Card Management.

Picture Pay, developed by Malauzai and Allied Payment Network, a provider of online and mobile bill payment services to the financial industry, enable customers using Park Sterlings mobile banking app to complete a bill payment in three steps: take a photo of the bill statement, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment to the financial institution.

The bank has also introduced Debit Card On/Off, a portion of Debit Card Management that enables customers to turn their bank-issued debit card on and off with the swipe of a finger. A Park Sterling mobile user can also temporarily deactivate their card between transactions.

Park Sterlings mobile app includes the ability to view balances, deposit cheques, view account activity, view recent cheque images, transfer funds, set up security alerts and locate a branch or ATM. The app can be downloaded on iPhones, iPads and Google Android devices.

In recent news, Allied Payment Network has unveiled that mobile banking solutions provider FI-MOBILE has integrated Allied’s Picture Pay into its mobile banking offerings, enabling FI-MOBILE’s end users to pay any bill by taking a picture of the bill with their mobile device.