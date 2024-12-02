ParcelPal launches API, enables same day delivery

Local business can now integrate with ParcelPal and request deliveries through their website which instantly calls ParcelPal to fulfill the order.

The companys API can be installed within mere hours and customers can start requesting deliveries immediately. ParcelPal now directly solves the issue of high delivery costs and speed by delivering products to the consumers in the same day or less.

The companys development team has already begun expansion of plug-ins for ecommerce providers in North America such as: Shopify, Magento, PrestaShop, BigCommerce and WordPress.

ParcelPal is an iPhone, Android and desktop computer service enabling businesses and individuals to quickly and affordably have items delivered locally though crowd-sourced couriers.