Paramount Management Group partners with GivePay to expand ATM functionality

The agreement introduces a variety of digital services to Paramount’s existing and new customers, including GivePay’s Digital Gift Card Mall programme, with prepaid wireless phone top-up.

Paramount ATMs that are GivePay enabled will allow consumers to instantly purchase and send digital gift cards. The recipients can then save the gift card to their smartphone. Most cards save to existing smartphone wallets such Apple Wallet or Google Pay Wallet. The company will begin rolling out the new functionality in November 2018.

Moreover, consumers who use Paramount’s ATMs will be able to choose from a selection of prepaid refill options with real-time payments applied directly to the customer’s mobile account.