Paramount Management Group acquires ATM Group

The company will continue to lunch new solutions such as digital media, gift cards, pre-paid cellular, money transfer, bill pay, cryptocurrency, ATM outsourcing for financial institutions, and more.

With the addition of ATMG and the 2018’s acquisition of Sharenet, which includes retail and financial institution accounts, Paramount operates the largest network of independent ATMs throughout Puerto Rico. The ATMG acquisition will allow Paramount to offer additional locations to the existing bank and credit union customers throughout the island.