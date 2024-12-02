Paragon launches solution for integrated payment processing

Paragon’s PURE approach to payment processing is built on perfecting integrated payments by delivering secure, cost effective solutions and customizable programs, designed to meet the needs of software providers and their customers, while producing revenue streams to help partners expand their businesses.

With its PURE approach to payments, Paragon aims to help its partners monetize programs by offering features such as:

Investments

PayFac models

Portfolio buyout options

Registered agent/ISO programs

Traditional referral relationships

For the last 18 months, Paragon has processed over USD 3 billion in transaction volume in 2017 alone. The company is committed to delivering tailored solutions and strategic partnerships that enable software providers to integrate to a single platform, purpose-built to support all payments program types including traditional referral relationships, registered ISO/agent programs and PayFac models.