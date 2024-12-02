Paradigm Sports partners with TransferMate

Paradigm Sports, a global agency specialising in sports and entertainment, has established a strategic partnership with TransferMate, a provider of international B2B payment infrastructure. The collaboration aims to exclusively oversee their global currency transfers.

Paradigm is responsible for the representation of over 90 elite athletes from more than 32 nations. Their negotiation of contracts surpasses a value of USD 1 billion up until now. Functioning as a multi-sport athlete representation, business enterprise, and media platform, Paradigm has initiated multiple international business endeavours. Their operations encompass various sectors within the realm of sports, including consumer goods, well-being, fitness, attire, and sports technology.

Expanding in combat sports, Paradigm Sports, which represents athletes worldwide, sought a reliable partner for B2B engagement. This partner emerged as TransferMate, whose global payment infrastructure will facilitate Paradigm's institutional fund transfers at competitive foreign exchange rates.





TransferMate operates as a subsidiary of CluneTech. They have established a payment network that spans across 200 countries, over 140 currencies, and territories. This helps businesses and individuals to conduct international payments with the same ease as domestic transactions.

Azhar Muhammad Saul, the COO of Paradigm, expressed that due to the significant growth of MMA in the last 15 years, the possibilities within combat sports are expanding into mainstream institutions. The global reach of both partners and athletes emphasizes the requirement for effective handling of international currency transactions. TransferMate is seen as a trustworthy and effective solution for this challenge.

Sinead Fitzmaurice, CEO of TransferMate, conveyed her satisfaction in partnering with Paradigm Sports, a pioneering entity in sports management that stands out as a diverse platform encompassing multiple sports, media, and business domains. She looks forward to assisting them as an FX partner across all areas using TransferMate's worldwide payment services.





About the companies

TransferMate, a subsidiary of CluneTech, is a provider of B2B payment infrastructure as a service. Their solution helps enterprises to conduct cross-border payments more swiftly, conveniently, and affordably. TransferMate, under the leadership of Clune, has amassed an extensive portfolio of payment licenses worldwide, covering 51 US states and territories, for transactions spanning over 200 countries and more than 140 currencies.

Banks, fintech firms, and software providers join forces with TransferMate to offer enhanced experiences for their business clientele. The company has also developed tailored integrations for banks like ING and AIB, who are also investors in the company. The TransferMate API solution allows partners to digitise payment flows within their software, yielding time and monetary savings for all businesses.

Paradigm Sports operates as a comprehensive management agency, standing out as a multi-sport, business, and media platform. Its mission involves enhancing and overseeing the careers of top-tier athletes globally. As a multifaceted sports, business, and media entity, Paradigm Sports has launched business ventures in tandem with their clients, including Proper Number Twelve, TIDL Sport, McGregor Fast, and August McGregor.

The company also manages the professional paths of some of the world's most notable athletes, such as Conor McGregor, Rico Verhoeven, Johnny Walker, Michael Bisping, Stephen Thompson, Jozy Altidore, and Josh Tupou.