PAR Springer-Miller partners Shift4, Global Payments to launch Secure Payment Solutions

The launch was possible by integrating the solutions from Shift4, a provider of independent payment gateway, and Global Payments, a global provider of payment technology services. This payment processing framework, designed to remove cardholder data from the property management system (PMS) and point-of-sale system (POS), provides payment processing while reducing liability for hoteliers.

PAR’s Hospitality business markets hotel management systems that provide a complete suite of powerful tools for guest management, recreation management, and timeshare/condo management.

Shift4 enables merchants to process credit, debit and gift card transactions. With connections to banks and processors in North America and integrations to a number of PMS/POS systems, Shift4s DOLLARS ON THE NET is an independent payment gateway. Shift4 provides pre- and post-settlement auditing functionalities, fraud prevention tools, support for emerging technologies like EMV and mobile payments, and security solutions such as TrueTokenization and P2PE.

Global Payments is a world provider of payment technology solutions for merchants, value added resellers, enterprise software providers, financial institutions, government agencies, multi-national corporations and independent sales organizations located throughout North America, South America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.