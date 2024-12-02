Papersoft, Integrated Biometrics, NIBSS partner for financial inclusion program

The program’s goal is to enroll 70 million unbanked individuals into Nigeria’s formal financial services sector by 2020. Since 2012, Nigeria has been committed to ensuring that most of its population has access to financial services, collecting the biometric data of 34 million people as part of its Bank Verification Number (BVN) enrollment efforts across the country.

As the Central Bank of Nigeria and NIBSS want to scale these numbers, Papersoft and Integrated Biometrics are the technology providers for this Financial Inclusion initiative. The program captures the biometric identification of individuals, while it connects secure identity with access to financial services, even in remote locations.

Integrated Biometrics’ Kojak PL and Five-0 biometric fingerprint scanners are the only mobile 10-finger enrollment and verification devices certified and authorised by NIBSS. These mobile solutions are used for emerging markets, due to their small size, lightweight, rugged construction, and reliability under demanding environmental conditions. Another feature is the ability to run for hours off the power provided by a smartphone. They also ensure agile performance that gives agents a powerful tool to help solve Identity challenges in Nigeria and to facilitate access to financial services anywhere in the country.