



Papaya Global is a platform for compliant payments to global workers in over 160 countries, transforming payroll through automation. As one of the first SaaS companies to partner with J.P. Morgan for a licenced payments platform, it offers same-day delivery and low fees, improving global payment efficiency. The company has raised over USD 450 million and is valued at USD 3.7 billion, with payment services regulated in five Tier-1 jurisdictions through Azimo.

Papaya Global will be the official provider for payroll and international workforce payments for LIPTON Teas and Infusions. This partnership will support LIPTON's extensive network, which spans over 40 locations in more than 20 countries.

LIPTON Teas and Infusions selected Papaya Global due to its proven ability to go beyond traditional payroll management. Papaya provides cross-border workforce payments in 160 countries and over 130 different currencies. This payment solution ensures simplified business operations, promotes growth and increases visibility and control over employee payments.

With Papaya Global, LIPTON Teas and Infusions can facilitate faster and more efficient payment processes. Additionally, it offers a wallet solution for employees, providing greater convenience.

Papaya Global is designed to help organisations hire locally while paying globally, giving them a competitive edge in today’s economy. This process requires strict adherence to compliance, certification, licencing, and liability management. Papaya Global is committed to safeguarding clients' information, ensuring compliance with changing local regulations, and delivering accurate payments on time.

Other partnerships from Papaya Global

In March 2025, Sumsub announced a partnership with Papaya Global to support the latter with AI-powered automated solutions for verification and fraud prevention.

Beyond improving verification and fraud prevention processes, the collaboration between Sumsub and Papaya Global aimed to uphold regulatory compliance and precision. Additionally, both companies planned to facilitate compliant payment transfers for businesses and their employees across the globe.