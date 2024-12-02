Papara partners with Thales





Following this announcement, Papara users will have the possibility to design personalised payment cards that reflect their needs and lifestyle, complemented by Papara’s range of payment cards.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











More information on the announcement

Thales represents a global provider of advanced technologies within three domains Defence & Security, Aeronautics & Space, and Digital Identity & Security, and it develops products and services that optimise the way businesses work together for a safer, greener, and more inclusive environment. Papara is a financial technology company that provides its users with secure and efficient products and services for its customers and users.

Throughout this partnership, Thales will provide its end-to-end personalisation solution and image processing in order to enable users to request a new payment card and select an option that Papara has branded as `Design My Card`. At the same time, the experience is expected to offer an enjoyable and personal connection with Papara by providing customers with the chance to design their own wall of graffiti with a combination of drawings, sketches, and doodles, as well as ready-made creations from an extensive gallery.

By utilising its improved technology, Papara provides fast, simple, and affordable financial services for all clients. By partnering with Thales SketchMyCard, the company aims to allow customers to use their creativity and bring self-expression to their everyday transactions, while also focusing on the initiative to strengthen the vision to be an optimised application that brings freedom to all.

Thales’ Gemalto SketchMyCard was developed as a customisation offer that can be leveraged by any bank in conjunction with its growing range of sustainable and eco-conscious card body materials. This also includes Ocean Plastic cards, which are manufactured from waste that is recovered from coastal areas, and Bio-sourced cards which are made from plant-based materials.



