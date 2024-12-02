Pango expands into Spain with mobile smart parking services

Via Pango’s service, customers will be allowed to park using their smartphones on iOS and Android. Mobile Smart City provides mobile payment and ticketing services for smart parking, ride hailing, transit, enforcement, and other services in more than 60 cities worldwide. Also, it has more than a million active accounts.

Representatives of the company suggest that their global platform is expanding in Europe, offering their vision, business model, and multi-country strategy, which provides solutions for parking management services, engaging users and local merchants at the same time.