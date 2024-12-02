PandaDoc acquires Denario





Following this announcement, PandaDoc aims to incorporate Denario’s tech offerings and capabilities into its own proprietary platform. This is set to allow the company to expand its documents, payments, and transactions workflow in a secure and efficient manner.

PandaDoc and Denario started their collaboration in Q2 of 2022, and the acquisition focuses on giving both companies the possibility to combine their complementary tools for providing customers and clients with an improved experience, as well as for meeting their needs, preferences, and demands.

PandaDoc will offer its current suite of solutions in order to facilitate payment collection directly from the customer’s contracts, with the new roadmap expanding its visibility into its overall cash flow. This aims to allow clients to manage, collect, and report on the invoices, alongside their contracts, while using one service.









Denario’s recent collaborations and partnerships

Berlin-based company Denario offers its services and products to companies, businesses, and customers in order to automate their accounts payable, receive functions, and improve their overall financial processes. Included in the list of solutions are automated invoice collection and centralisation tools, invoice payments via email and text, integration with multiple accounting software, instant invoice dematerialisation, and more.

Denario announced its collaboration with financial technology platform for banks and financial institutions Klarma Kosma at the beginning of February 2023, in order to improve the manner in which Berlin-based companies expand their connectivity beyond Europe.

Throughout the partnership, the Open Banking platform offered by Klarma Kosma was set to offer its suite of services and tools to Denario. This incorporation aimed to provide the company with access to an international banking network and to enable it to expand its payment platform to US-based customers in the future.

Denario was able to offer secure and efficient access to account information to its clients and customers, as well as with direct A2A transfers across several banks and countries around the world.

The payment platform provided users with multiple tools and benefits, such as the capability to streamline their payment processes and to optimise their overall cash flow. Denario was also allowed to keep track of the client’s money flows and balances from various accounts while managing and orchestrating payments and monitoring overdue user invoices at the same time. Clients had the possibility to use multiple insights into a company’s liquidity profile, through the combination of transaction data, reconciliation, and seamless payment collection, as well as accounting information.



