Panasonic solution arrives to mPOS market

The tablet features an integrated EMV reader (no separate dongle needed) with a PIN pad, a mag stripe reader, and the capability to accept NFC-enabled mobile payments thanks to an antenna that runs around the device.

Panasonic will make the Toughpad FZ-R1 available to retailers later in 2015, but before the EMV merchant liability shift in October. Retailers can load their own applications to the device since it runs on the Windows 8.1 operating system.

For the moment, Panasonic will market the Toughpad FZ-R1 to tier-one retailers.