Panasonic launches mobile payments for airlines

Panasonic’s NFC reader currently supports only MasterCard payments, but the company said it was in discussions with other providers, including American Express and Visa, to make the technology compliant with their products.

Besides payments for extra services, Panasonic said it expected the technology to be used to support other applications, such as: recognition of frequent-flyer status for additional perks, such as free Wi-Fi; crew check-in and check-out; and pairing with the embedded in-flight entertainment system, which could allow airlines to push information to passenger-owned devices.