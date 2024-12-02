Pan Asia Exchange to help globalise B2B ecommerce

The Pan Asia Exchange is the latest initiative from the Pan Asia E-Commerce Alliance and will help buyers and suppliers conduct international trade by easing customs and regulation challenges. Eleven service providers have secured authorisation by customs and other authorities to conduct global trade. The new marketplace is likely to fuel Asia’s position in the global digital commerce space.

Research released in 2014 found that Asia will soon lead the world in ecommerce volume and worth, and will likely hit a USD 7.6 trillion valuation in 2015. B2B will play a significant role in the expansion of ecommerce, too, as separate analysis estimates the B2B digital commerce space alone to be worth USD 1 trillion by 2020.