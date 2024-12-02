PalmPay, Visa to launch mobile wallet app in Africa

As part of the agreement, PalmPay will launch a mobile wallet app in Ghana, Nigeria, and Tanzania. The mobile wallet will allow users to make and accept individual and merchant payments and enable customers to top up funds electronically as well as through offline access points.

Payments within the app can be initiated by Visa cardholders, who can carry out online and mobile payments by attaching their card details to their PalmPay profile. In addition, the app will provide users with access to third party financial products.

Non-cardholders will be able to generate virtual visa card by registering on the app. Currently, users can download an early access version of the app on Google Play Store and the iOS App store.