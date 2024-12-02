Palletways Group releases real time Digital Information Hub

The internet-based information hub optimises the use of real time data to enhance operational efficiencies and the customer experience. It forms part of the company’s recently launched Vision 20:20 strategy aimed at members and customers.

The development is being rolled out in the UK and there is also a training programme for the company’s 100 plus network members, which will be replicated across the Group’s networks in Europe in the near future.

The digital system generates a range of data and there is also a customer and depot dashboard, which provides network-wide operational information in real time, including visibility of consignments across the network as soon as they are entered into the system, instant data on Proof of Delivery, customer trading profiles, including average consignments per day and per month, as well as the number of pallets delivered and Consignment Analytics, incorporating a heat map, to show where deliveries are currently being made and identifying opportunities for customers to serve new markets nearby.

There are also the Mapped vehicle management data relating to collection and deliveries at depot level to enhance traffic planning and vehicle utilization, live vehicle status screens to check upon the location and delivery of all consignments and to proactively manage consignments at risk if there are any delivery issues and tracked details of consignments arriving at the hubs on trunk vehicles across the whole network to manage in-bound traffic.

Palletways’ customers and depots also benefit from a live consignment overview for the complete supply chain, including what has been delivered at the company’s hub facilities in Lichfield, London and Livingston, as well as the consignments that have departed the hub and depots for final delivery.

Palletways has also launched a new mobile APP for use by its members, which will enable access to the data when on the move and PODs to be generated electronically regardless of cellular coverage. It will also enable scanning of PODs on delivery and upon collection of goods from the customer.

The APP will have new functions to allow label printing on the customer website with the aid of a mobile printer and also digital signature capture which will remove the need for the scanning of delivery notes within the depot, further streamlining the process.