Palette Software releases cloud-based Purchase-to-Pay service

With PaletteOnline, users gain access to the entire product range included in PaletteArena suite that enables companies and organisations to automate their management of purchases and invoices, using a software-as-a-service delivery model.

PaletteOnline includes a complete range of products in PaletteArena (customers only pay for the functions that they use), a new user interface, integration with other business and purchase systems (standard integrations are available for over 50 business systems) and the possibility to scale up or down the scope of the use.

Palette Software is a vendor for financial process automation, providing solutions to automate connecting and matching of purchase orders, invoices and contracts, on premise or in the cloud.