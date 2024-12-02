Pala Interactive selects Optimal Payments for payments solution

As per the agreement, Optimal Payments will provide Pala Interactive with payment processing services for the US regulated online gaming market.

Optimal Payments’ suite of payment processing services for regulated online gaming in the US including, its NETBANX payment gateway and NETELLER and Net+ stored value services, are now available through Pala Interactive’s online gaming platform. Pala’s customers will have access to credit/debit cards, electronic check (ACH), NETELLER/Net+ and various alternative payment options.

Earlier in November 2014, Pala Interactive obtained authorization, via its partnership with Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, from the New Jersey’s Division of Gaming Enforcement to provide online gaming in the state.

Pala Interactive is an online real money and social gaming operator that was founded in 2013 in anticipation of upcoming US state legislation permitting internet wagering.

Optimal Payments provides credit-debit card and e-check (Direct Debit) services to retail/point-of-sale, internet and mail-order/telephone-order (MOTO) to merchants in Canada, the US, Europe and the Caribbean.