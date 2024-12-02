Pakistan: merchants urged to go digital

Shah Faisal Afridi, President of PCJCCI, has claimed that the volume of ecommerce in Pakistan surpasses USD 4 billion per year and will increase in the near future, thenews.com reports. Afridi has explained that, by tapping to ecommerce, merchants can have lower cost and global reach for their local business.

He states that entrepreneurs should be taught about latest and most popular trends of ecommerce, including business-to-consumers (B2C), business-to-business (B2B), business-to-government (B2G) and government-to-citizens (G2C).