Pakistan: ecommerce market to crystallize

Pakistan has liberalized international trade and, as such, US-based online commerce companies like Amazon, Macy’s and JC Penny are allowed to ship items to the country. The delivery of online orders is made via Borderfree. Online shoppers can purchase items by using their local currency via online banking or cash-on-delivery.

Online payment options such as credit and debit cards are yet to be developed in this country as there is solely United Bank Limited (UBL) which facilitates online payments as such. Online stores dedicated to selling products to international buyers generally choose third-party gateways like 2CheckOut, Payza and Skrill for overseas sales. For domestic sales, choices include online bank transfer, branchless banking like mobile network accepting payments on behalf of banks, mostly from consumers without bank accounts, and mobile transfer.

The State bank of Pakistan reports that there is a large percentage of the country’s gross domestic product that is being spent on consumption which makes consumer retail as an even more growing sector in the country. Pakistan imports USD 40 billion worth of goods while exporting only USD 24.6 billion making up the differences from remittances from Pakistanis living abroad of USD 13.2 billion, everything happening on a yearly basis. The mean percentage of Pakistani consumers likely purchase goods and services, construct housing etc. Wholesale and retail sectors account for 17.1% of Pakistan’s economy.

Check out our Cross-border Ecommerce Research section here for more info on country-specific ecommerce facts & figures, preferred payment methods, risk and fraud, as well as ecommerce legislation & regulation for mature and emerging markets.