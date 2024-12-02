PaidEasy acquires Brooklyn-based startup Happy

Happy won the inaugural Make It In Brooklyn pitch competition in 2015. PaidEasy serves big restaurants in Miami and New York and is expanding into other cities in North America. The deal was a combination of cash and stock, though specific terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, according to Tech Crunch.

The restaurant payments space has become a tightly contested one, but no clear winner has yet to emerge. It’s a competitive landscape for mobile payments in restaurants and bars. However, the combined strengths of the two companies means there’s a better chance for the new and improved PaidEasy to make a splash in the market, the site continues.