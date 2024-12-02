PagSeguro launches chip & PIN reader for mobile phones and tablets

The PagSeguro card chip & PIN reader also supports installments, a popular payment form in Brazil. It allows buyers to pay for a product or service in up to 12 installments.

When a transaction made through PagSeguro card chip & PIN reader is completed, a receipt may be e-mailed to the buyer. To purchase the card chip and PIN reader, the merchant must sign up on the PagSeguro website or the PagSeguro mobile app available from Google Play. The app supports Android version 2.2 and later and connects to the reader using Bluetooth.

PagSeguro is an online and mobile payment processing solution. It provides the ability to pay for products and services through a number of payment methods in Brazil, including credit card, bank transfer, payment slips (“boleto bancario”) and the balance of a buyer’s PagSeguro account. PagSeguro is owned by UOL, an internet company in Brazil.

In May 2013, PagSeguro launched a mobile payments product that enables shoppers and professionals to process credit card transactions using mobile phones and tablets.