Pagero expands into Australia to support national e-invoicing

The decision to expand Pagero’s local presence follows the Australian Government’s endorsement of national e-invoicing in February 2018. At the end of May 2018, the Australian Government issued a press release confirming their commitment to e-invoicing, which is expected to pave the way for rapid uptake of electronic invoicing throughout the country.

According to Deloitte Access Economics, it is estimated that as many as 1 billion invoices are exchanged between businesses in Australia annually, but only 10-15% of those are electronic. Deloitte Access Economics also estimates that e-invoicing in Australia could result in economy-wide benefits of up to USD 28 billion over the next ten years.

According to Australia and New Zealand Pagero officials, electronic invoicing and digitalisation has the potential to create significant cost reductions and efficiency gains for businesses in Australia. As an open, cloud-based provider, the integration with the customers’ existing systems and local compliance service ensures that Pagero can support their growing needs.