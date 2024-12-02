Pagero and Gosocket to offer e-billing and business connectivity

The alliance will allow to offer customers, both companies and government, a single channel to obtain a complete electronic invoice compliance service for broadcast and reception in about 65 countries in South America, Europe, Asia, Africa and Oceania. Just in Latin America, Gosocket has a presence in 12 countries.

Both companies have their own regulatory analysis teams and are experts in their areas of global influence in terms of electronic invoicing and electronic documents, working hand in hand with governments and authorities in the implementation of obligations in their respective countries.

Together, the open networks of Pagero and Gosocket will allow customers to reach more than 4.5 million entities throughout Europe, Asia and the Americas. Once connected to the networks, the emission and reception processes are 100% automated; this will eliminate costly and time-consuming practices. All regulatory and business requirements are ensured by Gosocket services so that companies can focus on improving their cash flows, easily monitor all their transactions, and exchange documents between countries without inconvenience.

Gosocket is a business network that provides services and tools to facilitate the sending and receiving of electronic billing information in Latin America. It is a platform where you can access services to perform all types of commercial transactions based on electronic documents issued and received between customers and suppliers in a few clicks.