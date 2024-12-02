PagBrasil releases upgraded boleto bancário for mobile payments

Brazil has more than 76 million smartphone users, according to Nielsen IPOBE, and mobile phones and tablets already represent 37% of all visits to ecommerce websites in Brazil.

Mcommerce represents 12% of online sales, according to data from E-Bit. The mobile channel is preferred by Brazilians, who visit online stores by using multiple devices, according to a study published by Criteo, because 60% of these buyers finalised the purchase on a mobile device.

The exclusive technology is compatible with both of PagBrasil`s products, Boleto Express and Boleto Flash, and can be integrated into any online store via API or Magento, WooCommerce and Shopify plug-ins. The new mobile boleto allows the buyer to just copy the boleto payment data in one step into his online banking app, aside from enabling payment at any of the 170,000 ATMs in Brazil.

In addition, by rotating the mobile phone a barcode is shown that can be scanned by any self-service banking terminal with a barcode reader supporting mobile phone screens. Like any other boleto bancário, the buyer can also print the boleto pay slip in the conventional format to pay it subsequently.