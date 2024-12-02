PagBrasil provides accelerated payment confirmation with boleto

PagBrasil, a fintech company providing payment processing services for ecommerce businesses worldwide, now provides its clients with payment confirmation in less than one hour for boleto payments. Thanks to its Boleto Flash product, the company quickly confirms all boleto payments, regardless of whether they were paid at a lottery agency, bank institution, or authorised entity.

According to a study by Segmento Pesquisas, in partnership with PagBrasil, almost 47% of consumers are used to paying their online purchases with boleto bancário. And nearly 24% declare this is their preferred payment method, with the percentage surpassing 30% among the lower-income population and young adults between 18 and 24 years of age.

However, according to the press release, the use of boleto bancário could be even higher if shops were to provide payment confirmation on the same day.