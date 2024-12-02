



PagBrasil obtained the licence from the Central Bank of Brazil in six months, which underlines the fintech company’s ability to navigate the compliance process and develop Pix extensions that benefit the financial well-being of the region’s citizens and the tourism industry. Additionally, the announcement assists in the advancement of digital payment solutions in the area.











Just a few months before obtaining the licence, PagBrasil partnered with B89, a fintech company based in Peru, to extend Pix to Latin American countries outside Brazil. Through this collaboration, merchants in countries such as Panama, Colombia, Peru, Bolivia, Paraguay, Venezuela, and Ecuador accept payments in Brazilian reais with guaranteed exchange rates, minimising uncertainty due to exchange rate fluctuations.





PagBrasil’s development strategy

Before this announcement, PagBrasil launched two extensions for the Central Bank’s Pix Instant Payment, namely International Pix and Pix Roaming. The solutions allow tourists visiting Brazil and Brazilians travelling internationally to conduct transactions leveraging Pix Instant Payment. The Payment Institution licence is set to enable PagBrasil to develop additional products, in turn expanding and diversifying its suite of services. Additionally, the authorisation allows these products to support payments exceeding USD 10,000 and cash withdrawals abroad, which represents a valuable capability in regions such as Mexico, where physical currency is still broadly leveraged.

Furthermore, commenting on the news, representatives from PagBrasil underlined that securing the PI licence highlights their company’s abilities, which now are officially recognised by the Central Bank of Brazil. PagBrasil also underscored its commitment to democratising access to financial services and addressing the needs, demands, and preferences of a progressively connected landscape.

PagBrasil intends to continue to scale International Pix to markers in Latin America, including Argentina, Uruguay, Mexico, and Chile. At the same time, International Pix is set to be available in several regions of the US and European countries, such as Spain, Portugal, and the Netherlands.