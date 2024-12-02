















In a bid to expand its product offering, PagBrasil introduced two additional Pix instant payment solutions, Pix Roaming and International Pix, allowing the company to provide an extended variety of payment methods for Pix on the market. With Pix Roaming, tourists visiting Brazil can purchase with Pix, enabling them to conduct transactions instantly where Pix is accepted. On the other hand, International Pix allows Brazilians to leverage the Pix instant payment system at participating physical stores while travelling abroad. In addition, both of PagBrasil’s solutions integrate with POS services and e-wallets offered by the company’s partner providers.According to PagBrasil’s officials, considering that Pix is currently responsible for 90% of bank transactions in Brazil, the company aims to support tourists, either coming to the country or travelling abroad, to leverage Pix services and simplify and improve how they pay for their expenses. Also, Pix is set to reduce transaction costs for consumers, whilst merchants benefit from instant payment instead of waiting up to 30 days for credit card payments.

Pix Roaming and International Pix’s capabilities

Through its capabilities, Pix Roaming by PagBrasil enables international tourists and business travellers to Brazil to complete purchases and transactions by scanning their Pix QR code. The transaction amount is then converted into the visitor’s currency, and the payment is settled by leveraging the payer’s digital wallet and bank funds. In addition, International Pix is set to serve Brazilians travelling to other countries, including Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, and the US. The new solution allows Brazilians to utilise their Pix account abroad as they do when they are in Brazil.



Furthermore, by integrating Pix, participating hotels, restaurants, and stores can accept payments leveraging their POS devices, with the merchant entering the charge in the local currency and funds automatically converting the value to Brazilian Real at the current exchange rate.