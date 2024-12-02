PagBrasil launches its plug-in for Shopify

The new plug-in will provide instant access to all Brazilian payment methods offered by PagBrasil, including domestic credit cards, local debit cards, online banking transfer, boleto bancário and Boleto Flash, that provides confirmation of paid boletos within a few hours. The extension is now available for all new and existing PagBrasil clients.

The Shopify platform is used by businesses of all sizes, and more than 200,000 merchants use the software to design, set up and manage their stores across multiple sales channels. The new plug-in allows existing, as well as new PagBrasil clients, who want to enter the Brazilian market, to add an extensive set of Brazilian payment methods and offer its products and services in Brazilian Real to local customers.

In addition to gaining access to all domestic payment methods by installing the Shopify extension, merchants get access to functionalities provided by PagBrasil. This includes adjusting the maximum number of instalments for credit card payments, defining the number of days until a boleto expires and the text string identifying the payment on the card statement and reissuing an expired boleto, among others.