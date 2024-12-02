PagBrasil launches cash payment method PEC Flash across Brazil

This solution allows consumers to pay their online purchases in cash. The payment can be made at any lottery agency and there is no need to have a bank account, debit or credit card.

If they use the PEC Flash solution, payees must inform the lottery agency clerk of a code provided by the store at the checkout, as well as their Brazilian tax ID (CPF). The clerk will then access their system to localise the transaction. After the payment is finalised, the store will receive confirmation within a few minutes and will be able to deliver the product or service to the buyer.

In 2018, PagBrasil has announced that its Boleto Flash app is available for payments with same day confirmation at Santander, in Brazil.