PagBrasil launches Boleto Flash payment solution

Boleto Flash has been designed for the growing Brazilian ecommerce market based on technology developed in-house by PagBrasil along with its partner banks. Boleto Flash is an advanced form of boleto bancário, a payment system introduced in 1993, long before ecommerce became important.

Boleto Flash is a payment slip generated instantly online which can be paid via internet banking, at ATMs or at any branch of associated banks.

PagBrasil is an online payment processing service in Brazil designed for Brazilian and international ecommerce platforms. Merchants gain access to the broadest set of local payment methods, which may immediately multiply your sales within Brazil. The company is an expert in the entire sales and buying process with more than 15 years of online payment processing experience in Brazil.