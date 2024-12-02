PagBrasil launches Boleto Express payment solution

Boleto Express provides payment confirmation and automated refunds. The company sends confirmations for paid boletos until 10 am Brazilian time. Refunds can be processed via API or web portal and the funds are transferred same-day so that the buyer always receives the credit to his bank account within 24 hours.

Although credit and debit card payments continue gaining ground in online payments, boleto bancário still accounts for more than 30% of all online payments in value.

PagBrasil is an online payment processing service in Brazil designed for Brazilian and international ecommerce platforms. The company provides services in the sales and buying process with over 15 years of online payment processing experience in Brazil.