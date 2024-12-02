PagBrasil introduces WooCommerce extension

The majority of Brazilian payment methods are supported by the extension, including domestic credit cards, local debit cards, boleto bancário and online banking transfers.

WooCommerce powers over 12% of all ecommerce websites. The plugin allows new and existing merchants to add Brazilian payment methods by installing the WooCommerce extension.

PagBrasil is an online payment processing service in Brazil designed for Brazilian and international ecommerce platforms. The company provides services in the sales and buying process with over 15 years of online payment processing experience in Brazil.