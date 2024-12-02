PagBrasil extends Boleto Flash options

The payment method was introduced in 2016 with the aim to solve two of the main problems with traditional boletos: delayed payment confirmations and a static layout. Up until now, the accelerated payment confirmation – less than 2 hours on business days – was available for payments at Banco do Brasil, Itaú, Caixa and lottery agencies.

When purchasing from an ecommerce store that offers Boleto Flash at the checkout, consumers can choose where they want to pay their boleto. By choosing and paying at one of the supported options, buyers will benefit from quick payment confirmation and fast access to their purchases. Merchants will be able to enjoy better payment conversion rates and an overall increase in revenue of up to 21%, according to the company’s press release.

Earlier in May 2018, PagBrasil announced a new branch in Asia, aiming to serve Asian merchants, ecommerce platforms and PSPs working with the Brazilian market.