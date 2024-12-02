PagBrasil extends Boleto Flash coverage with Santander

The payment method was introduced in 2016 and since then it has received optimizations that include coverage of new banks, as well as reduction in the time needed for payment confirmation from three to two hours on business days. Boleto Flash solves two major problems of the old boleto: delayed payment confirmation and non-responsive layout. Other than Santander, the fast payment confirmation is also available for payments carried out at Banco do Brasil, Bradesco, Itaú, Caixa Econômica and lottery agencies.

When buying from online shops that offer Boleto Flash as a payment method, consumers can choose the entity where they wish to pay their boleto. Upon selection and payment at one of the supported options, buyers benefit from accelerated payment confirmation, and, because of that, are granted faster access to their purchases, which is particularly relevant when buying digital goods. Online stores, on the other hand, improve their conversion rates and can enjoy an increase of up to 20% in gross revenue.