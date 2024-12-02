PagBrasil expands in Brazil with Magento ecommerce platform

The plug-in supports local payment methods, including domestic credit cards, Brazilian debit cards, Boleto Bancário and online banking transfers. Merchants can add PagBrasil’s Brazilian payment methods by installing the Magento plug-in.

Clients may adapt the PagBrasil Magento module to their individual needs by adjusting a number of parameters, such as the number of credit card installments, the number of days until a Boleto Bancário expires or the soft descriptor that identifies the payment on a credit card statement.

PagBrasil is an online payment processing service in Brazil designed for Brazilian and international ecommerce platforms. The company provides services in the sales and buying process with over 15 years of online payment processing experience in Brazil.