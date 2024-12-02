PagBrasil adds Brazilian debit cards to payment methods

Debit card payments represent 35% of all card payment revenues, according to Abecs, the Brazilian Association of Credit Card and Service Companies.

In terms of number of transactions, debit cards represent 50% and have recently slightly overtaken credit cards. Towards the end of 2013, 64% of all Brazilians over 18 years had a debit card, while 50% had a credit card.

PagBrasil now supports debit cards of 12 banks covering all major entities in Brazil in addition to domestic credit cards, Boleto Bancário and online banking transfers.

PagBrasil is an online payment processing service in Brazil designed for Brazilian and international ecommerce platforms. The company provides services in the sales and buying process with over 15 years of online payment processing experience in Brazil.