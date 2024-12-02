Paga plans global expansion with USD 10 mln founding round

According to TechCrunch, the company is planning to release its payments product in Ethiopia, Mexico, and the Philippines.

Founded in 2012, Paga has created a multi-channel network and platform to transfer money, pay-bills, and buy things digitally that is already serving 9 million customers in Nigeria, including 6000 businesses.

The startup’s products work on iOS, Android, and basic USSD phones using a star, hashtag option. The company has remittance partnerships with the likes of Western Union and Moneytrans and allows for third-party integration of its app.