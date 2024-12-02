Paddy Power Betfair selects SafeCharge as payment technology partner

SafeCharge’s Personalised Cashier is a technology-based solution for deposits, withdrawals and diverse alternative payment methods that optimises all aspects of the payment funnel.

The solution includes multiple approaches to assist players at home or on the go complete their deposits simpler and faster. For winnings the solution allows for a fully transparent initiation and management of withdrawal requests.

SafeCharge is a global provider of payments services, technologies and risk management solutions for online and mobile businesses. The SafeCharge group has a diversified, blue chip client base and is a trusted payment partner for customers from various e-commerce verticals. SafeCharge has been Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS) Level 1 certified since 2007 and is listed on the London Stock Exchange AIM market.