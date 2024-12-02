Paddle and Vercel launch checkout tools for app developers

The announcement follows a court decision that enables app developers to direct American users to external payment pages rather than using Apple’s in-app purchase system.

The ruling opens the door for developers to create alternative payment flows that bypass Apple’s fees and restrictions. In response, Paddle and web infrastructure provider Vercel have launched solutions intended to streamline implementation for app teams seeking greater control over pricing models, margins, and customer relationships.

The Checkout Starter Kit, developed by Vercel, offers a customisable template for deploying web-based checkout systems on developers' own domains. The kit includes frontend components optimised for performance and designed to support a seamless, branded payment experience.

In parallel, Paddle has released Hosted Checkouts, a low-code tool that generates a secure checkout page via a managed URL. This approach allows developers to integrate external purchase flows with minimal effort, directly through the Paddle dashboard.

For developers requiring more flexibility, Paddle continues to offer its Paddle.js library and native SDKs, which support advanced integrations, embedded flows, and native app connections. A representative from Paddle noted that the collaboration aims to equip developers with tools to act quickly in light of the ruling. The official explained that the integration of Vercel’s frontend capabilities with Paddle’s MoR framework allows for the creation of independent, scalable checkout experiences outside the boundaries of app store systems.

An official from Vercel added that the court decision now gives mobile developers genuine choice in how they handle in-app transactions—whether by continuing with Apple’s native system or transitioning to an independently hosted alternative.

Regulatory and compliance handling

Operating as a Merchant of Record, Paddle takes on responsibilities typically associated with app stores when it comes to web payments. This includes the management of global sales tax compliance, handling refunds and chargebacks, and offering customer billing support at scale. These measures are designed to address the operational challenges developers face when moving outside Apple’s ecosystem.

According to Paddle, the new tools can be implemented within minutes, providing a route for developers to increase profitability and enhance user retention without additional regulatory overhead.