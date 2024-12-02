Packlink, eBay develop a new ecommerce shipping manager

Packlink is a multinational active in the deliveries market as it offers a technology platform that is capable of streamlining, centralising and simplifying deliveries, due to the inclusion of the services of transport companies. The company offers its tool to the end users and creates services adapted to businesses such as the one it has developed now thanks to eBay.

Through this agreement, sellers on eBay can manage their deliveries in a customised way and at a better price at all times. In fact, users will benefit from reduced rates, and guaranteed contracting and confirmation of deliveries. The new service also offers retailers a range of different options to manage their logistics, using transport companies that have agreements with eBay and shipping companies integrated in the Packlink platform.

Among other benefits, Packlink offers users better rates and now has a platform on its website so they can see the status of their package, “from the moment the service is contracted through to the confirmation of delivery, with detailed information on the status of the shipment”.