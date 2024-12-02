Pacific Software to launch ecommerce trade platform

BOAPIN facilitates cross-border commodities trading for sectors highly reliant on supply chain transparency, accountability and efficiency. The platform’s capabilities will enable buyers and sellers to achieve economies of scale and tap into opportunities and functionalities not readily available with current supply chain solutions. BOAPIN’s features include multi-lingual communication, product certification, marketing, logistics, commodities search/match interface, trade finance and customs clearance, and cross-border payment solutions.

Relative to China’s digital Silk Road designed to create “a community of common destiny in cyberspace,” Pacific Software’s goal is to create its own digital silk road to facilitate trade between China and Brazil, with future plans to expand to all of Latin America and then globally.