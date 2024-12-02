PAAY teams up with USAePAY for cross-channel payment solution

PAAY allows consumers to enter their number into the PAAY widget at checkout and the transaction is pushed to their phone where they will review the order and accept by inputting their personal PIN.

PAAY is using tokenization and deletes consumers credit cards after they are entered into the app.

PAAY is backed by MasterCode and Verified by Visa, which is set to reduce the risk inherent in CNP (Card Not Present) transactions. This enables PAAY to shift fraud liability away from merchants and processors as well as lower their interchange rates.

In recent news, USAePay has rolled out a new mobile payment application serving US-based mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) device provider Infinite Peripherals (IPC) mobile peripheral devices.