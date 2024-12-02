P97 partners with Visa for mobile payments





Following this collaboration, the companies aim to reduce friction with in-car payments and enable EV charging payments services across public networks.

Throughout the first step of the partnership, the organisations will launch a new P97 network token service, aiming to connect to numerous digital wallets and cars for improving the experience of customers, while making it more secure and efficient.

Furthermore, this will allow P97 Networks and Visa to introduce a series of safe and connected commerce experiences, such as several payment solutions for electric vehicle charging. P97’s Connected Commerce and Mobile Payments platform represents a service designed to provide customers and clients of the company with a suite of services for automobile manufacturers across numerous capabilities, such as key cloud computing. Those also include services aggregation, tolling, car wash, dealership services, parking, fuelling, payments aggregation, dealership services, or digital marketing services.

Those capabilities are provided throughout several APIs, such as auto OEMs, voice-enabled payment platforms, and super apps that can transact numerous convenience retail and fuel marketing sites and merchants.











Visa’s partnerships

Visa is a US-based multinational financial services corporation that had numerous partnerships and product launches in the last couple of months, covering multiple geographies.

At the end of January of 2023, Visa announced its partnership with Fintech District, an international community of reference for the Italian fintech scene, in order to facilitate the growth of the fintech ecosystem in the region.

Among the initiatives is included the `Fintech Fast Track` program as well. This helped approximately a hundred European fintech companies access the payment system as direct participants, allowing them to offer their clients better products, solutions, and services, containing a set of new payment solutions.

Earlier in the same month, the company partnered with Uber Eats to pledge USD 1 million to restaurants in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Madrid, in order for them to migrate towards green and sustainable packaging.

The companies launched the initiative in Davos, Switzerland, where they highlighted the development of their shared 2022 Grants for Growth program. The service was designed to support US small business owners that were still recovering from the pandemic, or other unexpected events that negatively affected their businesses. Merchants and traders received microgrants of USD 10,000 that were used for payroll, paying debts to vendors, upgrading payment technology and security infrastructure, as well as other operational costs.

Another product launched by Visa in January was the cross-border remittance solution, designed in collaboration with the international money transfer service Xoom, owned by PayPal. This aimed to enable US customers to send money to 25 countries.

The Xoom Debit Card Deposit feature was enabled by Visa Direct and gave clients the option to send money directly to their family and friends with eligible Visa debit cards. This allowed remittance receivers to access the funds in an easy, real-time, and secure manner.