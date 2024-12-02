P2P lender Fellow Finance expands in to Denmark

Having expanded in to Sweden in June 2018, Fellow Finance’s Danish lenders can diversify their portfolios with Swedish, German, Polish and Finnish business and consumer loans. Fellow Finance offers investment opportunities in to both business and consumer across five countries, according to the platform.

Finland-based Fellow Finance was founded in 2014 with an objective to transform the traditional balance sheet bank lending to direct lending between individuals and companies. The platform has over 510,000 customers in over 50 countries using its services. The platform says it is also planning to open business funding for small to medium size enterprises in Denmark in the future.