P2P currency exchange platform WeSwap launches across all global currencies

Apart from being able to swap into any of WeSwap’s existing currencies, users’ home balance can now be used to spend anywhere in the world and converted instantly. WeSwappers can either load in pounds and go, or swap in advance to get better rates.

The global currencies feature follows the launch of WeSwap’s rate tracker, which allows users to see live rates for any swappable currency and how it has been performing in the last 30 days to inform the best time to swap.

Also in development is WeSwap’s budget planner tool – leveraged on personalised, community-sourced data – as well as a corporate tool.

The startup has recently concluded a landmark crowdfunding; having recently submitted for the knowledge intensive classification for EIS funding, the GBP 8 million currently being raised as part of the company’s series B will contribute towards WeSwap’s upcoming product launches and expansion into the Asian market.