P2P arrives to wearables with Square Cash for the Apple Watch

The service, which provides a simple numerical keyboard on smartphones, employs a dollar-bill layout on the watch. Users tap bills until the correct amount is reached, similar to CIBC’s funds transfer app introduced in May 2015.

The app also allows exchanging funds with nearby devices using Bluetooth. Funds can be accepted with a tap.

Square provides among others Square Cash for Business, which allows merchants to request payments via Apple Watch for a 1.9% fee.