OXID integrates Klarna as core payment solution

Klarna is now part of the core integration in OXID`s latest version of their merchant software OXID eShop. Online shops in Germany, UK, the Nordics, Austria, and the Netherlands will now be able to integrate Klarna`s payment methods, based both upon their own needs and the local preferences.

OXID provides merchants with multi-brand management and Klarna`s global checkout solution allows end-customers to pay via Klarna in 170 markets. Thus, through this partnership, merchants expanding to new markets will be able to utilise OXID`s and Klarna`s capabilities.

Babymarkt, an online retailer of baby and toddler products in Germany, is one of the companies that launched with Klarna through OXID in order to upgrade the shopping experience for its customers.

