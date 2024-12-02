OVO Network taps Mangopay for holiday rental payments

By cooperating with Mangopay, the chalet rental company looks to increase automation, reduce costs, and improve the experience for property owners.





Holiday rental payments and what the Mangopay – OVO Network partnership entails

Mangopay is set to provide an optimised payment integration, tailored to the chalet rental company’s specific requirements, from the time the holidaymaker books their trip, through to the holiday confirmation and the transfer of funds to the property owner’s bank. Through the collaboration, Mangopay automates guest payments directly to the property owners’ accounts, including requesting funds from guests and managing the integration of third-party online travel agents for chalet booking, helping OVO Network reduce resources, time, and money spent on manual processes.

Furthermore, payment flows are customised to ensure an improved experience for both guests and property owners. To reserve a property, guests can pay a deposit up to 18 months in advance, whereas property owners have the flexibility to choose from an array of cancellation policies. Once a booking is finalised and confirmed, the remaining funds are collected from the guest and the complete booking value is made to the local bank or payment account of the owner. This helps offer flexibility and peace of mind should plans change.

Leveraging Mangopay’s modular payment infrastructure, OVO Network introduced simplified split payment for trip fees to multiple parties including owners and property managers, enabling a low-maintenance, improved experience for property owners.











When commenting on the partnership, OVO Network officials advised that the company looks to offer a high-end experience, and as this begins at the point of booking, they have selected Mangopay to manage the payment process from start to finish.

More to this point, Mangopay representatives added that the travel industry comes with a specific set of challenges when talking about payments, and the company’s modular and flexible infrastructure enables businesses activating in this sector to reduce the operational burden of the payments process and easily create solutions with their specific requirements in mind.





More about OVO Network and Mangopay

A specialist in high-end self-catered chalets across the Alps, OVO Network launched in 2010 with just one property and now has over 200 properties in resorts. The company provides an all-inclusive management, marketing, and booking solution for chalet owners.

A 2013-founded company, Mangopay looks to empower the platform economy with its modular payment infrastructure. Built around its programmable e-wallet solution, its end-to-end infrastructure covers platform payment needs, from payin to payout, for multiple platform business models and workflows.

